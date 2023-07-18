Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RIIPA delegation visits Osan [Image 5 of 6]

    RIIPA delegation visits Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    07.18.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Yarwood, right, 25th Fighter Squadron, briefs members of the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Goals of RIIPA include contributing to the stability, peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and strengthening community values through intellectual exchange. The think tank organization visited Osan to learn about the interoperability between the ROK Air Force and Kunsan and Osan Air Bases, and the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 22:11
    Photo ID: 7938922
    VIRIN: 230718-F-XJ860-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.01 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RIIPA delegation visits Osan [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RIIPA delegation visits Osan
    RIIPA delegation visits Osan
    RIIPA delegation visits Osan
    RIIPA delegation visits Osan
    RIIPA delegation visits Osan
    RIIPA delegation visits Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Osan Air Base
    Republic of Korea
    7th Air Force
    RIIPA
    Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT