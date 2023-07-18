RIIPA delegation visits Osan

U.S. Air Force Capt. Jacob Yarwood, right, 25th Fighter Squadron, briefs members of the Research Institute for Indo-Pacific Affairs during a visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 18, 2023. Goals of RIIPA include contributing to the stability, peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and strengthening community values through intellectual exchange. The think tank organization visited Osan to learn about the interoperability between the ROK Air Force and Kunsan and Osan Air Bases, and the importance of the U.S.-ROK alliance to the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

