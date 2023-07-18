Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18 Visits Team Hickam [Image 8 of 9]

    Retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #18 Visits Team Hickam

    HI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Kaleth Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force (ret.) answers questions from Airmen assigned to the 15th Wing during an all-call at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 27, 2023. Wright was the 18th Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force and served as the personal advisor to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, proper utilization, and professional development of the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. )

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 7938898
    VIRIN: 230727-F-RE693-1107
    Resolution: 3268x2051
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: HI, US
    PACAF
    HAWAII
    AIR FORCE
    USAF
    Kaleth Wright

