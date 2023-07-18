A Marine from Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan walks with students unique experiences during their visit to the National Chuo Youth Friendship Center in Gotemba, Japan. (Courtesy photos by Pvt. Victoria Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 20:44
|Photo ID:
|7938815
|VIRIN:
|230713-M-TC552-1011
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Students walk with a Marine [Image 8 of 8], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walk and Talk - Between Students and Marines
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT