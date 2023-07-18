Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students meet Marines 6 [Image 6 of 8]

    Students meet Marines 6

    GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    Marines from Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan gave Japanese students unique experiences during a visit to the National Chuo Youth Friendship Center in Gotemba, Japan. (Courtesy photos by Pvt. Victoria Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
