    PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7]

    PA supports Red Flag 23-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures video of and HH-60G during Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 27, 2023. Public affairs journeymen specialize in shooting and producing videos, taking photos, and writing stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 20:17
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base
    public affairs
    aviation photography
    RFNAFB

