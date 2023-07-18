PA supports Red Flag 23-3

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures video of and HH-60G during Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 27, 2023. Public affairs journeymen specialize in shooting and producing videos, taking photos, and writing stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US