U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures video of and HH-60G during Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 27, 2023. Public affairs journeymen specialize in shooting and producing videos, taking photos, and writing stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 20:17
Photo ID:
|7938768
VIRIN:
|230727-F-LY743-2402
Resolution:
|5942x3953
Size:
|1.46 MB
Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|3
This work, PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
