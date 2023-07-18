Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 6 of 7]

    PA supports Red Flag 23-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures video of an F-22 Raptor take off during Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 25, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 7938766
    VIRIN: 230725-F-LY743-2396
    Resolution: 5355x3563
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base
    public affairs
    aviation photography
    RFNAFB

