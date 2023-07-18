U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wyatt Stabler, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures video of an F-22 Raptor take off during Red Flag 23-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 25, 2023. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 20:17 Photo ID: 7938766 VIRIN: 230725-F-LY743-2396 Resolution: 5355x3563 Size: 1.14 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.