U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Estrada, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures photos of an F-16 pilot performing preflight inspections before launching out for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 23, 2023. Public affairs journeymen specialize in shooting and producing videos, taking photos, and writing stories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 20:17 Photo ID: 7938764 VIRIN: 230727-F-LY743-2398 Resolution: 5109x3399 Size: 984.98 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.