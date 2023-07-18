U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures video of an F-16C preparing to launch out for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 27, 2023. Public Affairs Airmen develop scripts and graphics, serve as on-camera announcers, and document both ground and aerial missions to ensure information is captured for current and future generations to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 20:17
|Photo ID:
|7938762
|VIRIN:
|230727-F-LY743-2403
|Resolution:
|4981x3314
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
