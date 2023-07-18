PA supports Red Flag 23-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, captures video of an F-16C preparing to launch out for a Red Flag 23-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 27, 2023. Public Affairs Airmen develop scripts and graphics, serve as on-camera announcers, and document both ground and aerial missions to ensure information is captured for current and future generations to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US