PA supports Red Flag 23-3

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Estrada, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, has been at Nellis air Force Base (AFB) for six months and is capturing imagery for her third Red Flag exercise at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 27, 2023. Public Affairs Airmen develop scripts and graphics, serve as on-camera announcers, and document both ground and aerial missions to ensure information is captured for current and future generations to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

