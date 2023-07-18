Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 3 of 7]

    PA supports Red Flag 23-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Estrada, a 57th Wing public affairs journeyman, has been at Nellis air Force Base (AFB) for six months and is capturing imagery for her third Red Flag exercise at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 27, 2023. Public Affairs Airmen develop scripts and graphics, serve as on-camera announcers, and document both ground and aerial missions to ensure information is captured for current and future generations to see. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 20:17
    Photo ID: 7938761
    VIRIN: 230727-F-LY743-2400
    Resolution: 3314x2205
    Size: 381.46 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    This work, PA supports Red Flag 23-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base
    public affairs
    aviation photography
    RFNAFB

