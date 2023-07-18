Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson pier side in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. [Image 1 of 2]

    JAPAN

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230726-N-NF288-040 SASEBO, Japan (July 26, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) rests pier side in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, July 26. Ralph Johnson is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 19:53
    Photo ID: 7938731
    VIRIN: 230726-N-NF288-1962
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson pier side in Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #navy #ralph #johnson #ddg114 #Sasebo #arleigh #burke #night

