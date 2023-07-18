Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies [Image 16 of 16]

    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing lands as 354th Fighter Wing F-35 Lightning IIs are recovered following a training sortie Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2023. Alaska's geographic location makes it a strategic power projection platform for the United States, with Alaska being the closest U.S. location to the center of the Northern Hemisphere and therefore singularly closer to many national capitals in the hemisphere than most points in the Lower 48 states. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 17:41
    Photo ID: 7938586
    VIRIN: 230726-F-UN330-1873
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 36.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies
    Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-35 Lightning II

    F-22A Raptor

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Fighter
    F-22
    F-35
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT