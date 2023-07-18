Raptors and Lightning share Arctic skies

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 3rd Wing flies above Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 26, 2023. Alaska's geographic location makes it a strategic power projection platform for the United States, with Alaska being the closest U.S. location to the center of the Northern Hemisphere and therefore singularly closer to many national capitals in the hemisphere than most points in the Lower 48 states. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

