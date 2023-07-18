Discover Aviation Day 2023

Sara Madsen, left, senior chemistry lecturer at South Dakota State University, teaches Odin Sanders, right, 8, how to make hydrogen gas from zinc and hydrochloric acid to launch a miniture rocket during the annual Discover Aviation event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, July 27, 2023. The aviation event preceded the Sioux Falls Air Show and was designed for kids of all ages to introduce them to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

