    Discover Aviation Day 2023 [Image 1 of 3]

    Discover Aviation Day 2023

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A group from Kids Inc., a division of the Curriculum Services department of the Sioux Falls School District, attend the annual Discover Aviation event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, July 27, 2023. The aviation event preceded the Sioux Falls Air Show and was designed for kids of all ages to introduce them to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:05
    Photo ID: 7938235
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-WN050-1001
    Resolution: 1000x773
    Size: 197.37 KB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Airshow
    South Dakota
    Sioux Falls
    STEM
    114th FW
    Discover Aviation

