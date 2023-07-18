Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sound Liberty Call! [Image 16 of 17]

    Sound Liberty Call!

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, greet their families on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 27, 2023. After a long 13 weeks of physical and mental challenges, early mornings, and lots of letters from and to home, these United States Marines finally get to reunite with their families once again.(U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:10
    Photo ID: 7938224
    VIRIN: 230727-M-JK941-1468
    Resolution: 5725x3905
    Size: 13.6 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    This work, Sound Liberty Call! [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emotions
    Drill Instructors
    Family Day
    Color Guard
    MCRD PI
