Sound Liberty Call!

New Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, greet their families on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 27, 2023. After a long 13 weeks of physical and mental challenges, early mornings, and lots of letters from and to home, these United States Marines finally get to reunite with their families once again.(U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Sarah Grawcock)

