Gen. Anthony Cotton visits NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters

Gen. Glen VanHerck, Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, welcomes Gen. Anthony Cotton, Commander, U.S. Strategic Command, to the NORAD and USNORTHCOM headquarters on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, July 27, 2023. The senior leaders participated in discussions concerning each commands’ strategic vision as well as the importance and various aspects of integrated deterrence, senior leader risk-informed global decisions, areas of mutual interest and responsibility, and the need for continued and increased collaboration and partnership. (Department of Defense photos by Mr. Joshua Armstrong)

