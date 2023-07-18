Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters [Image 14 of 15]

    Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A wildland fire fighter fills a water truck during a prescribed burn at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2023. Across the United States there are fourteen wildland support modules comprised of teams of qualified and equipped personnel that conduct prescribed fire, mechanical fuel reduction, and wildfire suppression response at installations within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 7937893
    VIRIN: 230701-F-BE826-1373
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.34 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Wildfires
    Environment
    Tyndall
    prescribed burn
    Wildland Fire Fighters

