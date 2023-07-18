Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters

A wildland fire fighter fills a water truck during a prescribed burn at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2023. Across the United States there are fourteen wildland support modules comprised of teams of qualified and equipped personnel that conduct prescribed fire, mechanical fuel reduction, and wildfire suppression response at installations within their area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

Date Taken: 07.01.2023
by A1C Zachary Nordheim