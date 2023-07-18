Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters [Image 9 of 15]

    Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Smoke billows during a prescribed burn at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2023. Prescribed fires refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions with the purposes of forest management, fire suppression, farming, prairie restoration or greenhouse gas abatement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 7937887
    VIRIN: 230701-F-BE826-1234
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.49 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Where there&rsquo;s smoke, there&rsquo;s Wildland Fire Fighters

    ACC
    Wildfires
    Environment
    Tyndall
    prescribed burn
    Wildland Fire Fighters

