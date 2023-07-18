Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters

A wildland fire fighter rides the perimeter of the prescribed burn at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2023. Prescribed fires refer to the controlled application of fire by a team of fire experts under specified weather conditions with the purposes of forest management, fire suppression, farming, prairie restoration or greenhouse gas abatement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

