Wildland fire fighters examine a prescribed burn map at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2023. To mitigate the devasting effects wildfires can have on the local environment, the Air Force created the Wildland Fire Branch, a part of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Environmental Directorate, to manage increasing wildland fire threats to Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 14:33 Photo ID: 7937884 VIRIN: 230701-F-BE826-1107 Resolution: 5855x3896 Size: 9.86 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.