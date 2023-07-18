Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters [Image 6 of 15]

    Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Wildland fire fighters examine a prescribed burn map at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 1, 2023. To mitigate the devasting effects wildfires can have on the local environment, the Air Force created the Wildland Fire Branch, a part of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Environmental Directorate, to manage increasing wildland fire threats to Air Force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 14:33
    Photo ID: 7937884
    VIRIN: 230701-F-BE826-1107
    Resolution: 5855x3896
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Where there’s smoke, there’s Wildland Fire Fighters [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    Wildfires
    Environment
    Tyndall
    prescribed burn
    Wildland Fire Fighters

