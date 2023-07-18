USS Tripoli All Hands Call

230726-N-EU502-1077 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Captain John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks to the crew at an all-hands call during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

