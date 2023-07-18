Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli All Hands Call [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Tripoli All Hands Call

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230726-N-EU502-1061 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Captain John Kiefaber, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), speaks to the crew at an all-hands call during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:48
    Photo ID: 7937578
    VIRIN: 230726-N-EU502-1061
    Resolution: 5176x3451
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli All Hands Call [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli All Hands Call
    USS Tripoli Pins Surface and Air Warfare Qualification Recipients
    USS Tripoli All Hands Call
    USS Tripoli Awards Sailors of the Quarter
    USS Tripoli All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT