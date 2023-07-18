230726-N-EU502-1019 SAN DIEGO (July 26, 2023) – Recipients of surface and air warfare pins assemble at an all-hands call on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 12:48
|Photo ID:
|7937577
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-EU502-1019
|Resolution:
|5104x3403
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tripoli Pins Surface and Air Warfare Qualification Recipients [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
