USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations

230725-N-ED646-1108- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, drive a LAV-25 onto the flight deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

