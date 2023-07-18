230725-N-ED646-1093- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit Special Operations Capable, drive a LAV-25 into the well deck aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7937564
|VIRIN:
|230725-N-ED646-1093
|Resolution:
|3964x5946
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT