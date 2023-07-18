Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230725-N-ED646-1010- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, deploys from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 12:43
    Photo ID: 7937561
    VIRIN: 230725-N-ED646-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CARTERHALL
    #ACU4
    #PHIBRON8
    #Task Force 61/2

