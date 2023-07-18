USS Carter Hall Conducts LCAC Operations

230725-N-ED646-1010- ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) A landing craft, air cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit 4, deploys from the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway for a scheduled deployment to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

