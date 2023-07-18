Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard [Image 31 of 31]

    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2023

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Senior leadership from both the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and Utah National Guard participate at the Days of 47 rodeo at the Utah State Fairgrounds, July 21, 2023. The six visiting Moroccans were honored at the rodeo while riding in a wagon during the opening ceremonies and then again later during the evening on the stage. The Kingdom of Morocco and the Utah National Guard have over a 20-year partnership participating in multiple exercises to include humanitarian and military training exercises each year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 13:00
    Photo ID: 7937548
    VIRIN: 230721-Z-KC166-1577
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.14 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard [Image 31 of 31], by Ileen Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard
    Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Royal Moroccan Armed Forces
    Utah State Capitol
    State Partnership Program: Utah-Morocco SPP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT