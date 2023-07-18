Strengthening Bonds and Forging Alliances: Moroccan Armed Forces Engage in Joint Training with Utah National Guard

Senior leadership from both the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces and Utah National Guard participate at the Days of 47 rodeo at the Utah State Fairgrounds, July 21, 2023. The six visiting Moroccans were honored at the rodeo while riding in a wagon during the opening ceremonies and then again later during the evening on the stage. The Kingdom of Morocco and the Utah National Guard have over a 20-year partnership participating in multiple exercises to include humanitarian and military training exercises each year.

