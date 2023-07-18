Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities

Students with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals tour the air traffic control tower on McChord Field during their visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. As part of OBAP’s week-long Aerospace Career Education Academy in Seattle, students toured the air traffic control tower, practiced communicating with aircraft in an ATC simulator, set foot on a C-17 Globemaster III and learned about various Air Force aviation career sets such as maintenance, ATC, loadmasters and pilots at McChord Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

