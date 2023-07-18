Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EUCOM Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 2 of 7]

    EUCOM Best Squad Competition 2023

    GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    European Command Best Warrior Competition competition features Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade, 18th Military Police Brigade, 7th Army Training Command, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force. (U.S. Army Reserve graphic by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad

