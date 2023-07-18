Students with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals pose for a photo on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during their visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. As part of OBAP’s week-long Aerospace Career Education Academy in Seattle, students toured the air traffic control tower, practiced communicating with aircraft in an ATC simulator, set foot on a C-17 Globemaster III and learned about various Air Force aviation career sets such as maintenance, ATC, loadmasters and pilots at McChord Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:27
|Photo ID:
|7937406
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-CP748-1002
|Resolution:
|4830x3450
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT