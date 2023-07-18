Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities

Students with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals pose for a photo on a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during their visit at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. As part of OBAP’s week-long Aerospace Career Education Academy in Seattle, students toured the air traffic control tower, practiced communicating with aircraft in an ATC simulator, set foot on a C-17 Globemaster III and learned about various Air Force aviation career sets such as maintenance, ATC, loadmasters and pilots at McChord Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

