Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities

A student with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals practices communicating with aircraft in an air traffic control simulator during a tour of McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. OBAP’s Aerospace Career Education Academy in Seattle provides middle and high school youth with exposure to opportunities in aerospace through week-long summer academies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)
Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:27
