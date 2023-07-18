Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities [Image 4 of 10]

    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A student with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals practices communicating with aircraft in an air traffic control simulator during a tour of McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. OBAP’s Aerospace Career Education Academy in Seattle provides middle and high school youth with exposure to opportunities in aerospace through week-long summer academies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

