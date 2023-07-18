A student with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals practices communicating with aircraft in an air traffic control simulator during a tour of McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. OBAP’s Aerospace Career Education Academy in Seattle provides middle and high school youth with exposure to opportunities in aerospace through week-long summer academies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:27 Photo ID: 7937403 VIRIN: 230725-F-CP748-1008 Resolution: 3897x2784 Size: 1.38 MB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.