A student with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and U.S. Air Force Capt. Cory Jackson, pilot with the 4th Airlift Squadron, sit in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during a tour of McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. OBAP has played a leading role in introducing, educating and guiding diverse students towards careers in aerospace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 11:26
|Photo ID:
|7937397
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-CP748-1003
|Resolution:
|4533x3238
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
