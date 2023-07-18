Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities [Image 3 of 10]

    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A student with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and U.S. Air Force Capt. Cory Jackson, pilot with the 4th Airlift Squadron, sit in the cockpit of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during a tour of McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. OBAP has played a leading role in introducing, educating and guiding diverse students towards careers in aerospace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:26
    Photo ID: 7937397
    VIRIN: 230725-F-CP748-1003
    Resolution: 4533x3238
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIM
    Aviation
    62d Airlift Wing
    62 AW
    OBAP
    Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT