A student with the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Imisioluwa Ayoola-Ladapo, loadmaster with the 4th Airlift Squadron, stand on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 62d Airlift Wing during a tour of McChord Field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, July 25, 2023. As an Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship Wing, the 62d AW seeks to foster community partnerships and inform, influence and inspire underserved youth, guiding them toward aviation and aviation-based careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Callie Norton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 11:26 Photo ID: 7937395 VIRIN: 230725-F-CP748-1004 Resolution: 2825x3956 Size: 1.8 MB Location: JBLM, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals experience 62d AW airlift capabilities [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.