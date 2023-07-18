Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-503rd Dog Company group photo

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    Vicenza, Italy - Paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment, pose for a group photo following their annual First Sergeant Curry Memorial PT event on July 25, 2023. (photo "illustration" by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero)



    We add "illustration" because there was photoshop used beyond what's ethically acceptable to still be considered a photo (I changed the sky).

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 07:50
    Photo ID: 7937108
    VIRIN: 230725-A-RW430-8616
    Resolution: 8160x4798
    Size: 11.47 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    AFN
    Sky soldiers
    Army
    Vicenza
    1-503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment
    1SG Curry

