    USS Bataan Corporals Course Graduation [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Bataan Corporals Course Graduation

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alisha Gleason 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Command Master Chief Jay Westmoreland (left) and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) Sgt. Maj. James Horr (right) present an award to Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Xerxes Havis for being the most motivated service member during the 26th MEU (SOC) Corporal Course 1-23. Bataan, along with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the Harpers Ferry class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 07:21
    Photo ID: 7937104
    VIRIN: 230725-N-AG075-1076
    Resolution: 4760x3173
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Corporals Course
    LHD 5
    26th MEU

