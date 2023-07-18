USS Bataan Corporals Course Graduation

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2023) Marines, assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), stand at attention during the national anthem during the 26th MEU (SOC) Corporal Course 1-23 graduation ceremony aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan, along with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alisha Gleason)

