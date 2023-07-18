Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Enlisted Advancement Symposium [Image 4 of 4]

    Diego Garcia Enlisted Advancement Symposium

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230727-N-EJ241-1016

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Chief Navy Counselor Zaira Rebollar, command career counselor assigned to U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks to Sailors during an Enlisted Advancement Symposium July 27, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

