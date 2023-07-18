MA2 Sara Gonzales Reenlists at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 24, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Sara Gonzales, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, is reenlisted by Ensign Andrae White, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, on July 24, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)
|07.24.2023
|07.27.2023 03:58
|7937012
|230724-N-EM691-1036
|5759x3839
|2.52 MB
|GR
|0
|2
