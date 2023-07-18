U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carter Thompson, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, conducts a test with an eddy current machine for a training inspection at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 26, 2023. Non-destructive inspection technicians perform five different types of inspections: x-ray, ultrasonic, eddy current, magnetic particle and penetrant to detect abnormalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 03:14
|Photo ID:
|7936992
|VIRIN:
|230726-F-AX516-1084
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|12
This work, Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
