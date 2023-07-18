U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carter Thompson, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, sets up an eddy current machine for a training inspection at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 26, 2023. Non-destructive inspection technicians perform five different types of inspections: x-ray, ultrasonic, eddy current, magnetic particle and penetrant to detect abnormalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 03:14 Photo ID: 7936989 VIRIN: 230726-F-AX516-1008 Resolution: 4409x6613 Size: 9.88 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 9 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.