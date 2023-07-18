Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky [Image 5 of 7]

    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Finona 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Carter Thompson, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron non-destructive inspector, sets up an eddy current machine for a training inspection at RAF Lakenheath, England, July 26, 2023. Non-destructive inspection technicians perform five different types of inspections: x-ray, ultrasonic, eddy current, magnetic particle and penetrant to detect abnormalities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole S.N. Finona)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 03:14
    Photo ID: 7936989
    VIRIN: 230726-F-AX516-1008
    Resolution: 4409x6613
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky
    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky
    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky
    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky
    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky
    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky
    Liberty NDI: Keeping Fighters in the Sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    non-destructive inspection
    Liberty Wing
    48 Fighter Wing
    48 EMS
    48 NDI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT