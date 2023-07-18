Sgt. Jorge Bravo, a U.S. Marine with the 31st MEU, provides an interview to Australian Defense Forces Military Camera Team after completing an Amphibious landing during Talisman Sabre 23 at Midge Point, Australia on July 25, 2023. Through increased interoperability and information sharing with our allies and partner nations, the amphibious nature of the Navy/ Marine Corps team provides unique capabilities in humanitarian assistance operations, noncombatant emergency evacuations, flood and earthquake responses, tactical recoveries of aircraft and personnel, counter-piracy and strike operations, as well as various support to our partner nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 00:47 Photo ID: 7936873 VIRIN: 230725-Z-OX664-1017 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 21.31 MB Location: MIDGE POINT, QLD, AU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, United States, German and Japanese Military Forces Conduct Joint Amphibious Assault during Talisman Sabre 23, by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.