    United States, German and Japanese Military Forces Conduct Joint Amphibious Assault during Talisman Sabre 23

    MIDGE POINT, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jorge Bravo, a U.S. Marine with the 31st MEU, provides an interview to Australian Defense Forces Military Camera Team after completing an Amphibious landing during Talisman Sabre 23 at Midge Point, Australia on July 25, 2023. Through increased interoperability and information sharing with our allies and partner nations, the amphibious nature of the Navy/ Marine Corps team provides unique capabilities in humanitarian assistance operations, noncombatant emergency evacuations, flood and earthquake responses, tactical recoveries of aircraft and personnel, counter-piracy and strike operations, as well as various support to our partner nations.

