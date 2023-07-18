Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230725-N-CD453-1088 SEA OF JAPAN (July 25, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Simon Lazaro-Maya (right), from Watsonville, California, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Nadine Kilgore, from San Diego, conduct preventative maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 25. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

