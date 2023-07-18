Sailors Conduct Preventative Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230725-N-CD453-1105 SEA OF JAPAN (July 25, 2023) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Adam Bahe, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joseph Braam, from Bemiji, Minnesota, conduct preventative maintenance on a Mark 54 torpedo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 25. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

