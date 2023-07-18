230725-N-CD453-1071 SEA OF JAPAN (July 25, 2023) Lt. Dale Lutton (left), from Lake Wales, Florida, and Chief Quartermaster Tim Spencer, from San Diego, discuss the ship’s positioning while standing watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) while conducting operations in the Sea of Japan, July 25. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 23:08 Photo ID: 7936766 VIRIN: 230725-N-CD453-1071 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.32 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Stand Watch on the Bridge of USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.