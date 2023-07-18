Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB offers legal services for EFMP families

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Demetria Themistocles, 56th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate Exceptional Family Member Program attorney advisor, drafts a last will and testament document, July 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Attorney advisors can help families enrolled in EFMP understand their rights regarding educational law, advanced estate planning, guardianship proceedings, and other legal advice associated with permanent change of station and deployment issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

