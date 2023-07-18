Demetria Themistocles, 56th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate Exceptional Family Member Program attorney advisor, drafts a last will and testament document, July 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Attorney advisors can help families enrolled in EFMP understand their rights regarding educational law, advanced estate planning, guardianship proceedings, and other legal advice associated with permanent change of station and deployment issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 19:30
|Photo ID:
|7936486
|VIRIN:
|180326-F-KJ279-7252
|Resolution:
|5390x3561
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB offers legal services for EFMP families, by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Luke AFB offers legal services for EFMP families
