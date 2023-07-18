Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke AFB offers legal services for EFMP families

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Demetria Themistocles, 56th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate attorney advisor, delegates with a client, July 26, 2023, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Themistocles is the 56th FW’s most recent attorney advisor specializing in the Exceptional Family Member Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2018
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 19:30
    This work, Luke AFB offers legal services for EFMP families, by A1C Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Military
    AETC

