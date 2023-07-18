Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Gains a piece of Tuskegee Airmen history 75 years after military segregation ends

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., center left, and Tuskegee Airmen stand in front of the PT-17 Stearman during the Tuskegee Airmen PT-17 Stearman Aircraft Exchange ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 26, 2023. Generations of Tuskegee Airmen attended the exchange ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyrone Thomas)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 19:33
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Joint Base Andrews
    JBA
    316th Wing Public Affairs

