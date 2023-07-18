Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th FW sets stage for combat air power during RT-23 [Image 3 of 5]

    4th FW sets stage for combat air power during RT-23

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, taxis down the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, during Razor Talon 23-1, July 25, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 18:58
    Photo ID: 7936412
    VIRIN: 230725-F-SD514-1024
    Resolution: 5333x3000
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th FW sets stage for combat air power during RT-23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Air Mobility Command
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Razor Talon
    RT23
    Air Force Strike Command

