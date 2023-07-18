4th FW sets stage for combat air power during RT-23

A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, taxis down the flightline at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, during Razor Talon 23-1, July 25, 2023. RT-23 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

