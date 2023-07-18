A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, taxis to a staging area during Razor Talon 23-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 25, 2023. RT-23 is an Agile Combat Employment exercise, focusing on executing interservice “hub and spoke” operations from several locations to improve interoperability and combat capabilities between the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and NATO military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero)

Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 Photo ID: 7936410 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US This work, 4th FW sets stage for combat air power during RT-23 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leighton Lucero